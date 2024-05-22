Who: South Carolina 34-21 vs #5 Arkansas 43-12. Hoover, Alabama.

Time/TV: 2:00 pm EST is the scheduled start time. Yesterday's first pitch was 2:30, so don't expect this one to get underway right at 2:00.

Line: Arkansas -160, SC +124

Projected Starting Pitchers: Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-4, 5.49 ERA, 60.2 IP, 18 BB, 49Ks, .319 BAA v. Ben Bybee (So. RHP) 2-1, 6.00 ERA, 24.0 IP, 9 BB, 31Ks, .274 BAA

Anytime you play Arkansas on a day where Hagen Smith is occupying a spot on the bench, you breath a sigh of relief. For the Hogs skipper Dave Van Horn there is really no reason to start Smith on short rest in this game. Arkansas is 43-12 and has an RPI of 2. They can go 0-2 this week and still be a national seed.

So what about Ben Bybee? He was mostly used in the midweek. He threw only 7.2 innings in conference play over three outings. Arkansas lost every SEC game he pitched in and Bybee didn't fair well allowing 10 hits and 8 earned runs with 8 walks and 8 strikeouts. Unfortunately, Gamecock starter Eli Jones hasn't been much better getting rocked in his last four SEC outings, 29 hits in 11.1 innings. Mark Kingston is likely only planning on letting the Razorback lineup see Jones once. Eli did have a decent start against Arkansas back in April pitching four innings and giving seven hits but only one run. Jones threw a gem in Fayetteville in the 2023 season, striking out a career high 10 Razorbacks over five innings.

The worrisome aspect of starting Jones is that he is a pitcher that will allow contact. South Carolina's best offensive lineup is not particularly a good defensive lineup with very limited range. The Hoover Met is a cavernous park. The Gamecocks will make the trade if they can slug four more homers today.

History: The Hogs lead the series 47-36 and are 4-3 against Carolina in the SEC Tournament. 3-2 in Hoover (the 92' SEC Tournament was played in New Orleans and the teams split two games). The last meeting in Hoover came in 2018 and was won by Arkansas by a score of 13-8. The Gamecocks are now 31-53 all-time in the SEC Tournament. The last time South Carolina won their first two games in Hoover was 2004, which was the only SEC Tournament the Gamecocks have ever won.

Last Meeting: Arkansas won a competitive series with the Gamecocks in April in Columbia. Arkansas won the opener 2-1, Carolina took game two 6-3, and the Hogs took the finale 9-6. South Carolina struck out 33 times in the series, but 11 of those came via Smith.

Weather: A carbon copy of yesterday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid-to-upper 80s.