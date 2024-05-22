SEC Tournament Day 2: Arkansas Preview
Who: South Carolina 34-21 vs #5 Arkansas 43-12. Hoover, Alabama.
Time/TV: 2:00 pm EST is the scheduled start time. Yesterday's first pitch was 2:30, so don't expect this one to get underway right at 2:00.
Line: Arkansas -160, SC +124
Projected Starting Pitchers: Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-4, 5.49 ERA, 60.2 IP, 18 BB, 49Ks, .319 BAA v. Ben Bybee (So. RHP) 2-1, 6.00 ERA, 24.0 IP, 9 BB, 31Ks, .274 BAA
Anytime you play Arkansas on a day where Hagen Smith is occupying a spot on the bench, you breath a sigh of relief. For the Hogs skipper Dave Van Horn there is really no reason to start Smith on short rest in this game. Arkansas is 43-12 and has an RPI of 2. They can go 0-2 this week and still be a national seed.
So what about Ben Bybee? He was mostly used in the midweek. He threw only 7.2 innings in conference play over three outings. Arkansas lost every SEC game he pitched in and Bybee didn't fair well allowing 10 hits and 8 earned runs with 8 walks and 8 strikeouts. Unfortunately, Gamecock starter Eli Jones hasn't been much better getting rocked in his last four SEC outings, 29 hits in 11.1 innings. Mark Kingston is likely only planning on letting the Razorback lineup see Jones once. Eli did have a decent start against Arkansas back in April pitching four innings and giving seven hits but only one run. Jones threw a gem in Fayetteville in the 2023 season, striking out a career high 10 Razorbacks over five innings.
The worrisome aspect of starting Jones is that he is a pitcher that will allow contact. South Carolina's best offensive lineup is not particularly a good defensive lineup with very limited range. The Hoover Met is a cavernous park. The Gamecocks will make the trade if they can slug four more homers today.
History: The Hogs lead the series 47-36 and are 4-3 against Carolina in the SEC Tournament. 3-2 in Hoover (the 92' SEC Tournament was played in New Orleans and the teams split two games). The last meeting in Hoover came in 2018 and was won by Arkansas by a score of 13-8. The Gamecocks are now 31-53 all-time in the SEC Tournament. The last time South Carolina won their first two games in Hoover was 2004, which was the only SEC Tournament the Gamecocks have ever won.
Last Meeting: Arkansas won a competitive series with the Gamecocks in April in Columbia. Arkansas won the opener 2-1, Carolina took game two 6-3, and the Hogs took the finale 9-6. South Carolina struck out 33 times in the series, but 11 of those came via Smith.
Weather: A carbon copy of yesterday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid-to-upper 80s.
What's New with the Hogs since April
Arkansas split their last four SEC series going 6-6 in the league and 9-6 overall. They beat Miss St and Florida at home and lost series at Texas A&M and Kentucky. They still enter today with an RPI of 2 and are a lock for a national seed. It's all about pitching and defense for the Razorbacks. They have the best ERA in the league during SEC play but are 13th in batting average. Arkansas also sports the second best field percentage in the league.
In SEC play, Arkansas ranks first in opposing batting average (.230), first in strike outs (335) and first in home runs allowed (29). They will walk hitters if South Carolina can be patient at the plate. All of these numbers might not matter if Dave Van Horn elects to throw midweek guys to rest his best arms out of the bullpen.
Postseason Picture
Depending on where you look, Carolina either stayed 19th or swapped with Alabama to 18th in the RPI. With 11 SEC being projected into the field of 64, the Gamecocks are most likely safely in the field. They can remove all doubt with a win today. Even if the SEC only send 10, only 10, Carolina's resume is stronger than their competitions. If I were to rank the contenders at the moment.
1. South Carolina
2. LSU
3. Vanderbilt
4. Alabama
5. Florida
I personally think the SEC is going to send ten with the Gators being left out. Florida's 28-27 overall record is a huge black eye. Carolina, LSU, and Vandy can move into the lock categories with wins today. LSU plays RPI #3 Kentucky before Carolina's game and Vandy will take on RPI #5 Tennessee following SC's game. In the nightcap yesterday, Mississippi State ended rival Ole Miss' season with a 2-1 win. The Bulldogs will play Texas A&M in the nightcap this evening.