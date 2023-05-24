SEC Tournament Day 2- LSU Preview: The Rubber Game
Who: South Carolina 39-17 (17-13) vs. #5 LSU 42-13 (19-10). The Hoover Met. Hoover, Alabama.
Time/TV: 10:30 AM EST. 9:30 AM first pitch for the two east coast teams playing in the central time zone. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal and Ben McDonald on the call. (This assuming all of Tuesday's game are completed by game time).
Line: LSU -150, SC +120.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Eli Jones (So. RHP) 4-4, 3.88 ERA, 46.1 IP, 15 BB, 57K, .244 BAA vs. Thatcher Hurd (So. RHP) 4-2, 6.59 ERA, 41.0 IP, 29 BB, 55K, .266 BAA.
Hurd is a UCLA transfer in his first season on the bayou. He has good stuff as he was the #1 ranked pitcher coming out of the state of California his senior year. He’s stated three games against SEC competition this season and he was roughed up in all three starts. (A&M, Arkansas, Tenn). He last pitched on May 18 in LSU’s win over UGA throwing five innings allowing three hits and two runs with five strikeouts to only one walk. Hurd's longest outing on the season is six innings.
For Carolina, I’d expect Eli Jones to be on a pitch count with everyone not named Hicks, Sanders, Mahoney, or Becker available in relief. Jones threw two innings against LSU during their series. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking three and walking one.
History: LSU is one of only two SEC teams that controls the all-time series with the Gamecocks (Arkansas is the other). The Tigers have a 41-32-1 series advantage over Carolina. LSU also leads the series in SEC Tournament play 8-2, having won five in a row. The last meeting in Hoover was in 2019 when the Tigers prevailed 8-6. USC's last win over LSU in Hoover was 2002. Carolina is 30-51 all-time in SEC Tournament play. The Gamecocks won the event in 2004, winning four games, including a 3-2 win over Vanderbilt in the tournament final.
Last Meeting: The teams split a pair in Columbia on April 6-7th with game three getting washed out. Carolina dominated LSU's bullpen in game one winning 13-5 behind eight RBI's and two home runs from Ethan Petry. LSU rallied back from a 7-3 deficit in the 8th inning with a Gavin Dugas grand slam before pulling ahead in the ninth and holding on for a 8-7 win in game two.
Weather: The forecast looks good, low 70s with less than a 20% chance of rain. Slight breeze but nothing that should effect the game.
What new with LSU?
Jay Johnson's team is still really good, but they've shown chinks in their armor since early May, mostly bullpen related. In the month of May, the Tigers have dropped series at Auburn and at home to a bad Mississippi State team. They beat Georgia two of three in Athens but everyone of those games was competitive. LSU has dropped midweek games to Louisiana and Nicholls since the Gamecock series.
The Bayou Bengals leads the SEC in hitting at .310. They are sixth in ERA at 4.70 runs a game. The Tigers took over the lead in home runs on the final week of the season. They've hit 115 as a team. LSU leads in the SEC in almost every offensive category except for doubles and triples. They are not a fast team and have attempted the fewest stolen bases of any team in the SEC.
Dylan Crews with his .423 average, was named the SEC Player of the Year. Crews on base percentage, .573, is nearly 50 points higher than next closest player in the SEC. Crews also leads the conference in runs scored. Many times this season, he's been knocked in by NC State transfer, Tommy "Tanks" White. White leads the league with 89 RBIs.
We mentioned that the Tigers bullpen and started pitching depth looked to be this team's Achilles Heal, part of the reason was that the Tigers lost their best arm out of the bullpen in Garrett Edwards. Edwards was shut down after his appearance against the Gamecocks after the Gamecocks knocked him around for three runs in one inning.
The SEC Tournament means nothing in the big picture for LSU. They have already wrapped up a national seed. There is no incentive for Johnson to pitch any of his best pitchers earlier than they are used to pitching.
Some Gamecock Notes
The win over the Bulldogs was the first shutout by the Gamecocks in their SEC Tournament history. The win was the first for Carolina in the SEC Tournament since a 4-2 win over Missouri in the 2018 SEC Tournament. Carolina improved its SEC Tournament record vs. Georgia to 2-3. With the win over Georgia on Tuesday, Carolina now has 20 win over RPI Top-50 teams. USC moved up to No. 5 in the RPI after the win over the Bulldogs.The win was the 450th career win for head coach Mark Kingston. Will Tippett had three hits and three RBI in the win. His three-run triple gave Carolina an 8-0 lead. It’s the first multi-hit game of Tippett’s career.
Speaking of Tippett, since the last game of the Auburn series (14 games) he has 11 hits in 37 at bats. That a .297 average. He also has three home runs and eight runs batted in. Tippet looks like he’s going to be a solid player before his Gamecock career is over.
The Gamecocks need to keep winning and watching some out-of-town scoreboards to improve their hosting chances. East Carolina, Duke, and Tennessee all lost yesterday which is good, however, Alabama, Boston College, Auburn, and Maryland all won. Not all of those of the teams are ahead of Carolina in the hosting race, but all could factor into the discussion with strong conference tournament showings. In addition to winning today, the Cocks could use losses from Texas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, UConn, Oregon State, and Dallas Baptist. Again not all of those schools are perceived to be ahead of the Gamecocks. We've said that we thought Carolina needed to win three in Hoover to host unless four/five of those previously mentioned teams go on a tear.