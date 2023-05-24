Who: South Carolina 39-17 (17-13) vs. #5 LSU 42-13 (19-10). The Hoover Met. Hoover, Alabama.

Time/TV: 10:30 AM EST. 9:30 AM first pitch for the two east coast teams playing in the central time zone. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal and Ben McDonald on the call. (This assuming all of Tuesday's game are completed by game time).

Line: LSU -150, SC +120.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Eli Jones (So. RHP) 4-4, 3.88 ERA, 46.1 IP, 15 BB, 57K, .244 BAA vs. Thatcher Hurd (So. RHP) 4-2, 6.59 ERA, 41.0 IP, 29 BB, 55K, .266 BAA.

Hurd is a UCLA transfer in his first season on the bayou. He has good stuff as he was the #1 ranked pitcher coming out of the state of California his senior year. He’s stated three games against SEC competition this season and he was roughed up in all three starts. (A&M, Arkansas, Tenn). He last pitched on May 18 in LSU’s win over UGA throwing five innings allowing three hits and two runs with five strikeouts to only one walk. Hurd's longest outing on the season is six innings.

For Carolina, I’d expect Eli Jones to be on a pitch count with everyone not named Hicks, Sanders, Mahoney, or Becker available in relief. Jones threw two innings against LSU during their series. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking three and walking one.

History: LSU is one of only two SEC teams that controls the all-time series with the Gamecocks (Arkansas is the other). The Tigers have a 41-32-1 series advantage over Carolina. LSU also leads the series in SEC Tournament play 8-2, having won five in a row. The last meeting in Hoover was in 2019 when the Tigers prevailed 8-6. USC's last win over LSU in Hoover was 2002. Carolina is 30-51 all-time in SEC Tournament play. The Gamecocks won the event in 2004, winning four games, including a 3-2 win over Vanderbilt in the tournament final.

Last Meeting: The teams split a pair in Columbia on April 6-7th with game three getting washed out. Carolina dominated LSU's bullpen in game one winning 13-5 behind eight RBI's and two home runs from Ethan Petry. LSU rallied back from a 7-3 deficit in the 8th inning with a Gavin Dugas grand slam before pulling ahead in the ninth and holding on for a 8-7 win in game two.

Weather: The forecast looks good, low 70s with less than a 20% chance of rain. Slight breeze but nothing that should effect the game.