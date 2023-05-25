ho: South Carolina 39-18 (17-14) vs. Texas A&M 33-24 (15-17). The Hoover Met. Hoover, Alabama. Time/TV: 10:30 AM EST. 9:30 AM first pitch for the two east coast teams playing in the central time zone. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal and Ben McDonald on the call. (This assuming all of Wednesday's game are completed by game time). Line: SC -145, TAMU +115 Projected Starting Pitchers: Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 6-2, 3.73 ERA, 70.0 IP, 23 BB, 72Ks, .258 BAA vs. Justin Lampkin (So. LHP) 2-3, 6.39 ERA, 50.2 IP, 25 BB, 65Ks .232 BAA. We felt Matthew Becker was going to get the ball today but it appears that Mark Kingston is managing this game as a "must win" in order to host a regional. Dylan Eskew, Sam Simpson, Austin Williamson, Chris Veach, Wesley Sweatt and Zach Zedalis have all yet to pitch in Hoover. Lampkin pitched in eight of A&M's ten SEC series this season. In SEC play alone, his ERA is 11.47 and opponents are hitting .324 off of him. He's also walked in 16 in 24+ SEC innings. He is coming off his best performance in SEC play where he beat Mississippi State allowing two on three hits in five innings while striking out six. The Aggies have used their 1-2 starters already in this tournament. History: South Carolina has a 11-9 series edge against the Aggies. Texas A&M won the only meeting between the two school contested Hoover by a 4-1 score in 2016. The Gamecocks won the only other neutral site meeting in the series when they walked-off the Aggies at TD Ameritrade Park in the 2011 CWS. Last Meeting: A&M took two of three in a home series last season. The middle game looked like it was going to be a turning point in the Gamecocks' season. Carolina led 9-0 in the bottom in the fifth. A&M came back to take a 11-10 lead into the ninth before the Gamecock rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth, (one run came on a Braylen Wimmer homer). However, the Gamecocks could not hold the late lead as Mathew Becker gave up a walk-off two run homer in the bottom of the frame. Carolina would bounces back and take game three by a score of 9-4 in game started by Will Sanders. Weather: I triple checked. Sunny skies and mid 70s.

Scouting the Aggies

Texas A&M was a College World Series participant last season. They aren't that caliber of team of this year but they are no slouch. The Aggies came into this week on the right side of the bubble. D1 had them as a 3 seed and they were not one of the last four in. Beating Tennessee on Tuesday probably clinched their spot. A&M put everything they had into their game with Arkansas yesterday using many of their best arms, the Hogs walked-off the Aggies in 11 innings. The Gamecock really couldn't have asked for a better outcome. A&M's RPI is 34, so this is another opportunity for a Quad 1 win. The winner of the Carolina-Texas A&M game will play on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. CDT) in an elimination game. The loser will be eliminated from SEC Tournament play. The biggest concern coming into today's game is that Cole Messina will not be behind the plate. The Aggies have stolen 46 bases on 54 attempts in SEC play. Should they get runners on base, expect them to be aggressive. TAMU has their own star freshman in Jace LaViolette. The 6'6 outfielder is hitting .340 in conference with 14 home runs. He's also the team's stolen base leader with 11 in SEC play. Jack Moss doesn't have a lot of power, but he is the Aggies' best overall hitter at .369 in SEC play. Moss also has the fewest strikeouts of the Aggie regulars. A&M hits .270 as team in conference play. They have a team ERA of 7.37. Winning this game would turn A&M from a bubble team to a lock, but they have likely done enough to be playing next weekend already. There is likely no scenario where Carolina can be a host without winning this game.

Scoreboard watching

A very quick Cole Messina note: my source says it's likely he's out for the remainder of the SEC Tournament with a possible concussion. If the Gamecocks make it to Sunday he could return. He should be good to go for regional play. The most important thing Carolina can do today is win, but that still might not be enough to host so here are some other teams to keep an eye today in their conference tournaments. Yesterday's results from the BIgXII were perfect as Texas, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia all lost. Texas and Oklahoma State were projected as hosts coming into the weekend. WVU and OK State play each other today while Texas plays K-State. Carolina would rather see OK State drop that game. In the PAC12, Oregon State dropped a wild game to Arizona. The Beavers are in the hosting discussion. They'll face Arizona State today. The SEC went complete chalk yesterday with LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Florida, all likely national seeds, winning. The Gamecocks want to see Alabama making the short trip back to their campus today, the Tide play rival Auburn. Maryland is the only team to watch in the Big10. They play Nebraska today, (in Omaha). I think the Gamecocks are ahead of the Terps but they are in the discussion. In the silly formatted ACC Tournament, Boston College hasn't played since Tuesday and they won't play again until tomorrow when they take on Clemson. As hard as is to write, Carolina needs the Tigers to win there, a BC wins would probably makes them an automatic host. In the non-power leagues, keep an eye on Dallas Baptist (won yesterday and vs WKU today), UConn (they came back late and beat Georgetown), the Huskies face Xavier today, Campbell (opens play against Gardner-Webb), Indiana State (they'll play the winner of an earlier game), and Southern Miss (playing Troy today). Note: We aren't sure if schools like Indiana State or Campbell have hosting capabilities. We will dig into that later this week.

Prediction: Alan Cole is forced to wear the same underwear for a fourth day. Cocks eliminate A&M.