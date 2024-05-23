Who: South Carolina 35-21 vs LSU 38-20. Hoover, Alabama.

Time/TV: 5:30 pm EST. Of course that is if the first two games finish on time. Today's game is also on the SEC Network.

Line: LSU -150, SC +120

Projected Starting Pitchers: Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-1, 4.66 ERA, 38.2 IP, 20 BB, 53Ks, .248 BAA v. Thatcher Hurd (Jr. RHP) 2-4, 6.49 ERA, 34.2 IP, 21 BB, 43 Ks, .294 BAA

LSU starter Thatcher Hurd has pitched 12.2 innings in SEC play this season. His ERA is 9.95 having allowed 14 earned runs with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. Hurd won't be rattled by the moment - he was the Tigers winning pitcher in Game 3 of LSU's CWS win over Florida. He limited that Gator team to two runs on two hits over six innings. This season however, he made two SEC starts and was lit up by Florida and Texas A&M the first two weekends of SEC play. Since then he's thrown only three innings against conference in five appearances. Hurd is a transfer from UCLA. He can ring up some strikeouts but he's very hittable and will walk batters.

LSU used their two best relieves over the last two days although Griffin Herring could be available after throwing 33 pitches on Tuesday in the Tigers win over Georgia. Fidel Ulloa and Nate Ackenhausen should see work out of the Tiger bullpen today. Ackenhausen will likely by the first guy in the game if the Gamecock knock Hurd out early. Herring and Gavin Guidry are by far the best arms in the LSU bullpen. Guidry threw two innings yesterday.

As for Tyler Pitzer, he also struggled in conference play after a brilliant start against Vanderbilt. In 22 SEC innings, Pitzer has a 6.55 ERA allowing 16 earned runs with 28 strikeouts to 16 walks. In his last outing her gave up three runs in three innings in the series opener at Tennessee. Mark Kingston and Matt Williams will have to be creative today with the white-hot LSU lineup. They likely won't have Ty Good or Chris Veach available. If Garrett Gainey can pitch it will only be in a close out situation in the 9th inning. Roman Kimball, Connor McCreey, and Parker Marlatt could all see action today for the Gamecocks.

History: LSU has owned the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament with a 10-2 record. Both of Carolina's wins came on the same day in 2002 tournament. LSU leads the overall series 42-32-1.

Last Meeting: LSU and Carolina split two games in Columbia last year before the finale was rained out. They played the third game in Hoover and the Tigers won 10-3. Thatcher Hurd was the winning pitcher that day as well. Ethan Petry was a Tiger killer in 2023, going 4-9 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, including eight in one game. Petry's homer of off current Pittsburgh Pirate stud Paul Skenes was the highlight of the regular season for the Gamecocks.

Weather: Another great day in the mid-to-upper 80s with almost no chance of rain.



