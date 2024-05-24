Who: South Carolina 35-22 vs #2 Kentucky 40-13. Hoover, Alabama.

Time/TV: 4:00 pm EST. SEC Network.

Line: With neither team announcing a stater- there is no line.

Projected Starting Pitchers: TBA v. TBA

Mason Moore is the most likely option to start for Kentucky Head Coach Nick Mingione today. He started the second game of the series in Columbia and has been the Wildcats #2 guy most of the season. The Cats threw midweek guys in their tournament opening loss to LSU and pitched #1 Trey Pooser yesterday in the win over Arkansas. If Moore is the choice, he's likely only to throw 65-70 pitches. Kentucky comes in today's game ranked #1 in the RPI and has absolutely nothing to play for today. If not Moore, look for Dominic Niman. Carolina hit both guys well during the regular season series.

Likewise, the Gamecocks did what they needed to do in Hoover, with the pitching staff as depleted as it is, it's not going to do the Gamecocks any good in the big picture to try to claw through the loser's bracket. I'd expect Roman Kimball to get the ball for Mark Kingston today. Parker Marlatt and Matthew Becker would likely be first out of the bullpen. If Carolina wins today, no clue what they do from a pitching standpoint on Saturday.

History: Carolina holds an ever narrowing 61-47 advantage in the all-time series. Kentucky lead the series in the SEC Tournament 3-4.

Last Meeting: Carolina's 2-1 series win over the Wildcats represents the high point of the 2024 season thus far. The Gamecocks took game one 6-5, dropped the second 13-15, and dominated the finale 10-0.

Weather: More of the same. Mid-to-upper 80s with sun. 15% chance of rain.