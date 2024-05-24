SEC Tournament Day 4: Kentucky Preview
Who: South Carolina 35-22 vs #2 Kentucky 40-13. Hoover, Alabama.
Time/TV: 4:00 pm EST. SEC Network.
Line: With neither team announcing a stater- there is no line.
Projected Starting Pitchers: TBA v. TBA
Mason Moore is the most likely option to start for Kentucky Head Coach Nick Mingione today. He started the second game of the series in Columbia and has been the Wildcats #2 guy most of the season. The Cats threw midweek guys in their tournament opening loss to LSU and pitched #1 Trey Pooser yesterday in the win over Arkansas. If Moore is the choice, he's likely only to throw 65-70 pitches. Kentucky comes in today's game ranked #1 in the RPI and has absolutely nothing to play for today. If not Moore, look for Dominic Niman. Carolina hit both guys well during the regular season series.
Likewise, the Gamecocks did what they needed to do in Hoover, with the pitching staff as depleted as it is, it's not going to do the Gamecocks any good in the big picture to try to claw through the loser's bracket. I'd expect Roman Kimball to get the ball for Mark Kingston today. Parker Marlatt and Matthew Becker would likely be first out of the bullpen. If Carolina wins today, no clue what they do from a pitching standpoint on Saturday.
History: Carolina holds an ever narrowing 61-47 advantage in the all-time series. Kentucky lead the series in the SEC Tournament 3-4.
Last Meeting: Carolina's 2-1 series win over the Wildcats represents the high point of the 2024 season thus far. The Gamecocks took game one 6-5, dropped the second 13-15, and dominated the finale 10-0.
Weather: More of the same. Mid-to-upper 80s with sun. 15% chance of rain.
Kentucky since the end of April
Kentucky won all three of their SEC series after falling in Columbia. They beat Arkansas two-of-three at home, then did the same to Florida on the road, and then beat Vanderbilt two-of-three in Lexington. The Cats captured a share of the SEC Championship but Tennessee is the #1 seed in the SEC Tournament by virtue of winning a series over the Wildcats earlier in the season. Despite the success, Kentucky only had one player named First Team All-SEC, DH/UT: Nick Lopez. OF Ryan Waldschmidt was named to the second team. Head Coach Nick Mingione was the SEC Coach of the Year.
In Hoover, UK got run-ruled by LSU 11-0 and beat Arkansas yesterday 9-6. As stated above, the Wildcats have nothing at stake this week in Hoover. They are locked into a national seed. D1 currently has them as the number 1 overall seed. Even with a loss, it's unlikely they would fall past the #3 seed overall. D1 has Carolina as a two seed in the Clemson regional, matching up with Charleston in the first round.
Prediction:
"We don't have the men." - Jon Snow at various times throughout the show and the novels. Snow was referring to the Night Watch and a northern army to retake Winterfell, but the same applies here to the Gamecocks pitching staff. Kentucky 11-7.