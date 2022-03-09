SEC Tournament Preview: Key storylines, players to watch

The SEC men’s basketball tournament is set to get underway tonight when No. 12 seed Missouri squares up with No. 13 Ole Miss at 6 p.m., and No. 11 Vanderbilt faces No. 14 Georgia in the nightcap. We are here to break down the action and offer a primer of players to watch, storylines to keep an eye on and a look at South Carolina’s hopes for what would be an improbable march to Sunday’s championship game.

Gamecocks storylines

Looking for improbable run The Gamecocks ran through – or squeezed past – a group of middle-of-the-pack SEC teams on a four-game winning streak in February to finish 5-2 in their last seven. That put them on the fringe of the bubble but not enough to get in the conversation as a true “Last Four In” team or even in the “First Four Out.” South Carolina could have inched closer to one of those groups but squandered an opportunity against Alabama and fell victim in the regular-season finale to an Auburn offense that can catch fire in a hurry. Now the Gamecocks have a ton of work to put in to sneak into The Big Dance. But, hey, it’s called March Madness for a reason, and much crazier things have happened in the SEC tournament (yes, we’re looking at you, 2008 Georgia Bulldogs). The No. 7 seed Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC) don’t have the résumé to get in the NCAA tournament right now. They currently sit at No. 59 in strength of schedule and No. 90 in the NET rankings, and while they have no Quad 4 losses and just two Quad 3 losses, only owning two Quad 1 wins is not even close to enough. For any hopes of an at-large berth, at a minimum they will need to reach the SEC title game and would need the opponents to be No. 2 Tennessee (guaranteed) and No. 3 Kentucky. Even that may not be enough, but it would at least allow them to knock on the selection committee’s door with a Michael Scott gift basket and two more Quad 1 wins in hand. A win over No. 10 seed Mississippi State (6 p.m., Thursday) would lock down an NIT berth. South Carolina could still limp into a spot in the NIT with a first-round loss to the Bulldogs. But it’s obviously the best bet for the Gamecocks to take the Happy Gilmore approach: “Nah, I’ll just beat him now.” Manufacturing offense South Carolina averaged 71.6 points per game in its 20 games, a number that’s close to the middle of the country, ranking No. 157 out of 358 teams. That’s not fortuitous, and it offers an accurate snapshot of how the Gamecocks offense has fared this season. They show spurts and sparks behind Jermaine Cousinard’s playmaking (team-high 12.2 points, 3.9 assists per game on 40.6-percent shooting), and hot stretches from Erik Stevenson (11.4 PPG, 4.0 APG) and James Reese V (10.8 PPG on 42.6-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from three). But it hasn’t been enough in the season’s most important games. Stagnation offensively and rhythm-killing turnovers (15.1 per game ranks last in the SEC) has buoyed that inconsistency. We saw that most recently in the Auburn game. Five early giveaways didn’t come back to bite South Carolina, but turnovers in key moments later on allowed the Tigers to capitalize in a big way. Again, the Gamecocks have shown flashes of offense, but can they cut down on the turnovers enough and put it together for a three- or four-game run? And will their calling card of toughness and fight be enough to keep them in tight games with the upper-tier of teams they will likely face if they get that far?

James Reese V and South Carolina open SEC Tournament play on Thursday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Will Devin Carter make the leap? The Gamecocks freshman guard has continued his growth ever since stepping foot in Columbia as their highest-ranked signee in the 2021. He’s not there yet, but he has shown signs of becoming South Carolina’s next leader at point guard. He has a smoothness and feel for the game, and if the Gamecocks go on a run, it’s easy to picture Devin Carter owning a key piece of that. The three times in which he logged the most minutes in a game this season came in February (29 against Ole Miss; 26 each against Mississippi State and Kentucky), and he played 20 minutes against Auburn. He didn’t score against the Tigers, missing all five shots, but he also never turned the ball over against the league’s best defense. This is not a “As Devin Carter goes, the team’s tournament run goes” situation. He’s not a great shooter, but if the freshman continues getting steady minutes and can take another step in his development during the season’s most important games, it will add another crucial element in South Carolina’s goal of a postseason berth.

SEC storylines

Bubble talk In addition to South Carolina needing a deep march in the conference tournament, Florida and Texas A&M each need at least two wins to get themselves in the “Last Four In” conversation. And, oh hey, look at that. They play each other in round two Thursday afternoon. It’s a loser-leaves-home game, and the other will need to upset top-seeded Auburn to have a chance. After a 15-1 start, LSU carried itself on crutches through January and early February by losing six of its next seven. But the Tigers righted the ship – regarding their tournament résumé – with a 5-3 finish and are safely in the field. Jabari Smith Jr. If you followed along through my game coverage on the message boards and in the observations story after the South Carolina-Auburn game, you know my affinity for Jabari Smith Jr. He is a generational type of talent, he has “Future NBA superstar” written all over him, and when he wants to – and is given the opportunity – he can absolutely take over games at any point. So fun to watch and can’t wait to watch him go to work again in March while we still have him at the college level. Tennessee, Kentucky on collision course The Vols are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 12 of their last 14 following a 107-79 beatdown at the hands of Kentucky on Jan. 15. The Wildcats are staying hot, too, another John Calipari team with a Final Four ceiling going 10-2 since a Jan. 22 loss to Auburn. One of the two losses came against Tennessee in a rematch, as each team traded road wins with each other. Unless likely opponents South Carolina and Alabama can unseat them in the quarterfinals, we are headed for a top-10 showdown in the semifinals that has the makings of being the best game of the tournament.

Kemba candidates

All die-hard college basketball fans know the lore of Kemba Walker. The former UConn star guard led the Huskies from the bubble all the way to a national championship in 2011. His magical 11-game run through the Big East tournament and NCAA tournament is arguably the greatest one-man March Madness show in college basketball history. As a refresher, UConn was the No. 9 seed in its own conference tournament that season before its incredible run. So the following is a list of players who could take their teams on a similar run through the SEC tournament as lower seeds, but in the spirit of that Huskies run we are eliminating players from the top-four seeds (Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas) from contention here. We are taking a smaller-picture approach here, focusing on five guards who could catch fire and lead their squads to an SEC championship, not necessarily a Final Four run and national title. Jaden Shackelford, Alabama Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State James Cousinard, South Carolina Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Bracket predictions