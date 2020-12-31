South Carolina senior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis isn't done yet.

The Vance, S.C. native announced his intentions Thursday to return to the Gamecocks football program for his final year of eligibility.

"As a South Carolinian, there's pride in wearing Garnet and Black," Ellis said in a Tweet. "These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life. Therefore, it is only fitting that I finish my collegiate career on home soil to fight to bring Carolina back to being a dominant force. See you in 2021 Gamecock Nation."

As a senior this past season, Ellis appeared in all 10 games, collecting 27 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss, and a half sack.

A former Lake Marion High standout, Ellis spent two years at Georgia Military before arriving in Columbia. He redshirted in his first year at South Carolina, but has steadily improved during his time in the program, becoming one of the team's leaders this past season.

Due to COVID-19's affect on the season, players didn't lose eligibility this past season, opening the door for Ellis to return.