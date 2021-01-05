South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas announced his decision Tuesday to enter the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities.

Thomas has one more year of eligibility and will play that year at another school.

The senior from Florida came in and immediately earned a starting spot as a freshman, playing defensive tackle and end over the course of his five-year stint in Columbia.

He'd make 142 tackles over his career, 19.5 for loss, and total 8.5 sacks. He'd post career highs in tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3) this year.

The Gamecocks have already had a few other names enter the portal, and Thomas joins Deshaun Fenwick, Ryan Hilinski, Makius Scott, Shilo Sanders, Jammie Robinson and John Dixon as other players who have entered their name into the portal.