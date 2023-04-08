It will be a series split for No. 6 South Carolina baseball against LSU. The Gamecocks and Tigers will not get a chance to play their rubber game at Founders Park after rain canceled the game on Saturday. The third game of the series was initially pushed from Saturday to Friday as the second game of a doubleheader, but returned to its original spot on Saturday afternoon after rain halted play on Friday.

But with heavy rain in the forecast for the rest of the weekend, the Tigers will return to Baton Rouge after just two games. South Carolina won the first game of the series 13-5 behind eight RBIs from Ethan Petry before LSU responded to claim the second game with five unanswered runs in the last two innings for an 8-7 victory.

The cancellation also means both teams are still undefeated in series play this year now through eight out of 14 scheduled weekends overall and four out of 10 on the SEC slate.

This will also mark the first time since 2016 — excluding the COVID season — the Gamecocks will not get their full 30-game SEC slate in. It will be just the fourth time since the SEC went to a 30-game conference schedule in 1996 that South Carolina will not be able to play all 30 games to completion.

After the series split the Gamecocks are now 28-4 overall and 9-2 in SEC play. They will be back in action for a midweek against USC Upstate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Founders Park before hitting the road for a showdown with No. 4 Vanderbilt next weekend.

