News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 18:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Seven to watch for Gamecock football recruiting: Running back

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

One cycle after signing three quality backs for the 2020 class - Marshawn Lloyd, ZaQuandre White, and Rashad Amos - the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff is looking to add another strong haul for 2021.

Several candidates are on the board, a mix of recently offered prospects, those the staff is angling to get back on campus, and longtime targets.

We break down seven candidates we are closely tracking here.

IMG Academy's Lovasea Carroll is a former Gamecock commitment still considering South Carolina
IMG Academy's Lovasea Carroll is a former Gamecock commitment still considering South Carolina (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}