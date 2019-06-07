A source confirmed to Gamecock Central that Woods is set to join the South Carolina men's basketball team as a walk-on.

Woods posted a story on his Instagram Friday showing his official South Carolina student ID with the caption "USC '20."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard, who announced his transfer from North Carolina this spring, has two seasons to play one and will likely have to sit out this season and take a redshirt, unless he's granted a waiver to play immediately by the NCAA.



Woods, a former four-star prospect, chose North Carolina over South Carolina out of high school and played in 94 games, starting one. Woods averaged 1.8 points per game during his time in Chapel Hill.

Woods was considered the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2016 class out of high school.