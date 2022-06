Several Recruiting Targets Land Offers At First Camp of June

This past weekend was the first of many important weekends in the busiest month of the 2023 recruiting cycle so far. We already looked over how crucial the official visits for June will be, starting this weekend, June 10th, but it's also important to remember how crucial the football camps can be for building relationships and identifying talent early for the 2024 class and beyond. This past weekend, several standouts received an offer from South Carolina, many of which the Gamecocks are one of the first major schools to give them that seal of approval, though others are soon to follow. Take a first look at many targets we may hear much more from in the coming months and years of Gamecock recruiting.