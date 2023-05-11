South Carolinna football has made its first acquisition in the spring transfer portal window, bringing in some help from another power five school.

Geer redshirted in his true freshman season with the Orange in 2021, but emerged as a key piece of the defensive line in 2022. The 6-foot-6, 233 pound pass rusher appeared in all 13 Syracuse games and started all but one of them last season, totaling up 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss on the season as part of a Syraucse team which finished the regular season 7-5 and went to the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Anderson, S.C. native will be returning much closer to home to play for Shane Beamer, and will serve as more depth in a room very much in need of it. The Gamecocks have been thin at pass rush since Jordan Burch and Gilber Edmond transferred in the first portal window, likely counting on Jorrdan Strachan off the back of his second ACL surgery to be a key contributor along with the likes of Bryan Thomas Jr., Tyreek Johnson, Terrell Dawkins and Donovan Westmoreland.

Geer joins Jaron Willis and DeAngelo Gibbs as transfer portal pick-ups on the defensive side of the ball.

