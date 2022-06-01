Shane Beamer speaks out on NIL, transfer portal, scheduling

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings commenced Tuesday in a gathering of SEC School Presidents and Chancellors, Athletic Directors, Senior Woman Administrators, and Head Football, Men’s, and Women’s Basketball Coaches. The meetings are focused on several hot button issues on the forefront of college football’s future, including the debate surrounding name, image, and likeness (NIL), the transfer portal, and scheduling, which could include the expansion to a nine-team conference slate or scrapping divisions in favor of the conference’s top two finishers meeting in a conference championship game. There's even talk of a four or eight-team playoff within the league. South Carolina second-year head coach Shane Beamer had plenty of tidbits to share with the media on Tuesday afternoon from the Hilton SanDestin Beach Resort in SanDestin, Florida.



Scheduling Scenarios

Beamer wouldn’t share his thoughts on whether he supported the potential move to a nine-game conference slate, but he said that the topic was an important point of discussion that he and other coaches in the league. “I think we’ve all got our individual opinions, but I’ll keep that to myself right now. It’s going to be a big discussion for us going into these meetings, and I certainly see the merit in both (options), which both come with their positives and negatives,” he said. However, regardless of the decisions that will be eventually made for the future, the Gamecocks' head coach noted that their slate already includes Clemson, Georgia, and Texas A&M on a rotating basis, all schools which will likely be slated in the top ten slots of the AP Top 25 poll when released in August. Playing a murder’s row is nothing new for Beamer, and the coach isn’t offering any apologies while he seeks to take South Carolina to the next level. It won’t be easy, but you’ve got to ‘beat the best to be the best.’ “We’re already facing challenging competition year in and year out, whether it’s eight games or nine games, it will still be a challenge. Look at the positive. We get to go play Clemson. We’ll get there and discuss it and go do what’s best for the SEC,” Beamer said.



NIL Continues To Find It's Balance Point

Beamer also shared thoughts on the ongoing NIL debate. “Most coaches would say that this is not what it was intended to be,” he said. The Gamecocks’ coach said that while not all coaches could see it coming after the new rules were put into place, he and other coaches had a feeling about the direction that the newly-implemented system was headed. However, Beamer was also quick to point out the fact that NIL has also had plenty of positive side effects as well, a headline that some are quick to forget. The South Carolina coach said that quarterback-wide receiver combo Dakereon Joyner used funds earned from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to take underprivileged local children on a Christmas shopping spree and put on a skills camp for youth interested in learning the fundamentals of football. “He used that money to give back to the community and put on camps, that’s what name, image, and likeness was intended for. Buying recruits, that’s not what it was intended for. Frankly, that is one of the issues right now,” Beamer said. Considering the new rules, the young coach said that it can be complicated at times to operate in a new world of collectives and alleged pay-for-play because it creates potential situations where he isn’t able to seal the deal on scholarship offers that he has been working year-round to close. “It can be a little frustrating when you build a relationship for 365 days of the year and you may be super close with a kid, but someone pays him more money. I’m not saying this has happened, but we’ve been dealing with parts of this. It is what it is,” he said. The Gamecocks’ coach said that he could sense the effects that the new rules have made an increased mark on college football in just one year. Beamer said South Carolina had student-athletes on official visits every day for the entire month of June 2021, and during that period, NIL only came up once or twice in the head coach’s office at the Long Family Football Operations Center in Columbia. “It’s not every single time now, but it’s a question that definitely gets brought up more for sure, more often than it did before,” he said. And while conference administrators and officials will be busy discussing the topic at the Sunshine State spring meeting, creating an environment that both benefits student-athletes and is properly regulated is something that is not completely in the hands of the SEC and NCAA, an important point Beamer noted. “There’s obviously things we’ll discuss in the meetings, but a lot of that is beyond the NCAA level, it’s state laws. So a lot of people need to be thinking about it and trying to make it better for sure,” Beamer said.





Transfer Deadlines