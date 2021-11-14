Shane Beamer Teleconference Recap (11/14/21)

There were only three questions asked tonight but here are some of the highlights from Shane Beamer's weekly teleconference on Sunday night:

- No additional injuries to report on from last night's game against Mizzou

- Notes that were "just off" and "inconsistent in all three phases"

- Team did not practice today. They spent more time lifting and having meetings/watching film

- Beamer on blocking said that the OL would be the first to tell you they need to play better but on some of those plays Jason Brown needs to step up in the pocket and help the OL out.

- Beamer went on to say that Mizzou did add some new wrinkles this week defensively; DEs ran up the field more than what they saw on tape. They ran a couple new fronts on third downs and were determine to not let USC run the ball to the right side like they did against Florida, which was also new.







