Off the back of a stunning 41-39 home loss to Florida, South Carolina football will have to quickly re-group beffore heading on the road to face a 6-1 Missouri team it has lost to four years in a row. The Gamecocks also took a couple more hits in the injury front against the Gators, most notably when linebacker Stone Blanton and newly minted right tackle Vershon Lee went down in the second half.

"Injury wise I'll know more later," Shane Beamer said. "Stone Blanton, Mario Anderson and Vershon Lee are the three we're most concerned about right now. All three of those guys had some tests done this afternoon, and I'm just waiting to hear the results back. So They all had some tests done, and I'll have some more information for you on Tuesday in regards to those guys."

South Carolina's kick-off at Missouri next week is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

