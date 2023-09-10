South Carolina football came out of its 47-21 win over Furman on Saturday, but faced a couple more injury questions in the process.

On top of Nick Emmanwori, David Spaulding, Jatius Geer, Cason Henry and Markee Anderson not playing, nickel Keenan Nelson Jr. and wide receiver Ahmarean Brown both left the game in the first half and did not return. Running gback Bradley Dunn was also on crutches before the game, and offensive lineman JonDarius Morgan fell on his wrist in the fourth quarter.

Shane Beamer said on his Sunday night teleconference that there is positive progress for Anderson and Geer, saying the staff "hopes to have" both back this week and listed both players as probable.

As for the rest of the injury report, Beamer did not have anything to add just before the team gets out for their Sunday night practice.

"Anybody else you would ask me about is questionable," he said.

South Carolina will be at No. 1 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

