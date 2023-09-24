South Carolina football is in pretty good shape on the injury front coming off a 37-30 win over Mississippi State in the SEC home opener. Shane Beamer's team briefly lost cornerback O'Donnell Fortune, and right guard Jakai Moore to knee and shoulder injuries respectively in the second half, as well as missing wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Ahmarean Brown. Nickel David Spaulding also left the game early and did not return, but outside of Wells, Beamer confirmed everyone was fine.

"Everybody is fine," Beamer said. "Juice I would say is doubtful this week, but we'll see. Everybody else is fine."

Beamer also confirmed there was no status change for left tackle Jaylen Nichols after he suffered a knee injury in the spring game.

"We're optimistic we might get him back at the end of the season which would be November," Beamer said. "But nothing [new] beyond that."

