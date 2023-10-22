It was another bad day for South Carolina football, and not just on the scoreboard. The Gamecocks lost 34-12 at Missouri to fall to 2-5, and suffered three major injuries in the process.

Leading wide receiver Xavier Legette went down in the second quarter and did not return, second leading receiver Ahmarean Brown took a tough collision while trying to catch a pass in the end zone that knockecd him out for the day and left tackle Tree Babalade limped to the locker room late in the fourth quarter.

Shane Beamer did not have an update on any of the three players immedietely following te game, but offered a little bit more a day later on his weekly teleconference.

"We were worried about Mario Anderson coming into the game, he will be fine," Beamer said. "Trovon Baugh and Tree both had some injuries yesterday, I would say both of those guys are questionable for Ssaturday. Stone Blanton came out of the game well. Cason Henry is questionable for Saturday. Ahmarean Brown I would say is questionable, Vershon Lee is questionable and Xavier Legette is questionable."

Beamer later said "a lot of those guys are getting tests today, and "we don't have the results back," although he is hopeful to have more updates on Tuesday after the team's mandatory weekly off day tomorrow.

