Shane Beamer said the words South Carolina football fans have been longing to hear maybe more than any other on his Sunday teleconference less than 24 hours after his team secured a 17-14 fourth quarter comeback win over Kentucky.

"Injury wise, for the first time all season we are in great shape," Beamer said about the injuries. "Not a single issue coming out of last night's game."

The Gamecocks emerged from a physical battle with the Wildcats with a clean bill of health, and now turn their attention to getting some of the players back who missed the Kentucky contest. Offensive line wise, South Carolina is in position to start the same five players up front for the fourth game in a row. Depth wise, Trai Jones, Jaxon Hughes and Cason Henry were both out last night and Beamer said "we've got a chance" to get all three players back, and echoed the same sentiment about running back Dakereon Joyner.

"We'll see how the week goes," Beamer said. "But as we sit here on Sunday night, optimistic about those guys."

Finally, Antwane Wells Jr. was wearing his jersey at the stadium last night and was involved in offensive huddles during breaks. The wide receiver has not played since a week three injury against Georgia and can still play against Clemson without passing the four-game threshold for losing a year of eligibility. Last week Beamer mentioned on Carolina Calls he practiced during Kentucky week, and had another statement about his status on the teleconference.

"There's a chance," Beamer said. "We'll see what happens. I know people think I'm lying about this or making up stuff, but there is a chance, and we'll see how the week goes. If Juice was 100 percent done for the year, I would have announced that like every single other injury that comes up throughout the season if it's season-ending. That's not where we are, and we'll see how he feels thsi week."

Kick-off against Clemson is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

