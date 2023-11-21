With Shane Beamer's weekly radio show Carolina Calls scheduled for Tuesday night this week instead of its usual Thursday slot, the final injury report for South Carolina football ahead of its annual rivalry showdown with Clemson came on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks are in good shape after not sustaining any new injuries in last week's 17-14 win over Kentucky, but still have some lingering question marks from injuries in prior weeks.

Most crucially, the status of senior running back Dakereon Joyner is still up in the air after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

"DK has assured us he is playing," Beamer said. "Knowing him, I don't doubt him. He was out there at practice in a limited role, same thing with Trai Jones, Cason Henry and Jaxon Hughes. I wouldn't say they're probably, but I'm not ready to sit here and say they're out. We'll see how they progress the rest of the week."

On top of the existing injuries, there is still a little bit of an open door for wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. to play for the first time since week three at Georgia. Wells commented last night about his plans for the 2024 season, but Beamer addressed his potential availability for the Clemson contest.

"I wouldn't count on it," Beamer said about Wells playing Saturday. "If Juice came to me today after this press conference and said he wanted to play it wouldn't shock me, I'm not counting on that happening, though. I met with Juice a couple times last week and over the weekend and after the game as well, and the post that he had on X last night did not surprise me as far as what he announced.

"We do not anticipate him playing this week, but again, if he Juice decides he's in the right frame of mind and feels good physically and wants to them great, but we're not counting on that."

