Now just two days away from the annual garnet and black game, Shane Beamer spoke about it on Thursday night during a special edition of Carolina calls. The Gamecocks held another closed scrimmage on Tuesday morning at Williams-Brice Stadium, and will practiced again on Thursday, with one more practice on Friday to make their final preparations for the spring game.

Beamer updated his roster's injury situation going into the spring game, and the Gamecocks seem to be in pretty good shape.

"If you think about it defensively we've got four guys that have been starters for us that aren't going through spring practice," he said. EDGE Jordan Strachan, linebacker Mo Kaba, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway and nickel David Spaulding are the quartet who have not been practicing, but Beamer confirmed none of the four will be long-term issues going into the season.

"We haven't had any injuries that will affect us long term."

Beamer also mentioned that left tackle Jakai Moore will not be present at the spring game while he still deals with a tragedy in his family, and true freshman EDGE Desmond Umeozulu will be "limited potentially" after picking up an injury in practice.

EDGE Donovan Westmoreland also suffered a freak injury during the team's Thursday practice when a helmet landed on his nose according to Beamer, but it is not expected to be a lingering issue.

"His nose is jacked up," Beamer said. "But that's nothing that would keep him from palying in a game if we had a game this Saturday."

Kick-off in the spring game is set for 7 p..m. Saturday.

