Shane Beamer met with the media on Thursday morning in preparation for spring practice, and offered a few injury updates on his team going into the 15-practice spring circuit.

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway and offensive tackle Cason Henry both had surgical procedures in the offseason according to Beamer. He called them "nothing" major and expects both players will be ready for summer workouts and fall practice, but it will keep them out in the spring.

"[We] don't anticipate Tonka Hemingway or Cason Henry being able to do anything in spring practice," Beamer said.

In addition, he offered upates on two players who suffered torn ACLs last season. Defensive end Jordan Strachan and linebacker Mo Kaba both suffered season ending injuries in week two at Arkansas last season after starting each of the first two games of the season.

"[We] Don't expect Mo [Kaba] and Jordan [Strachan] to be able to do much if anything in spring practice," Beamer said. "But they're trying to. But their rehab is going great and they look great out there."

David Spaulding went down for the season in November last season in the week leading up to the Vanderbilt game and he is "more likely" to be able to participate in spring ball than Kaba or Strachan.

South Carolina will start its spring practice on Mar. 14, with the spring game set for primetime on Apr. 15.

