Shane Beamer's weekly radio show, Carolina Calls, returned live from Backstreets Grill on Wenesday night.

The head coach updated South Carolina football's injury situation now 10 days out from the season opener against North Carolina in Charlotte, and the situation is trending in the right direction.

"We're really in really good shape," Beamer said about injuries. "We had a really physical pre-seaon camp that somewhat ended this week. We had the normal bumps and bruises of pre-season camp, but nobody that we don't expect to play week one."

Once again he confirmed that there are "no issues" with tight end Trey Knox, and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. "is doing a little bit more every day" as he continues to ramp up from a lower body injury. He did say that freshman wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor is "behind" Wells and that this weekend will be crucial for him, but he did not rule out his five-star playmaker for the opener.

Finally, Beamer confirmed again that the two players who entered camp with long-term injuries, offensive linemen Jaylen Nichols and Ryan Brubaker, will not play in week one.

