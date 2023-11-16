South Carolina football has a rarity for this season heading into its week 12 match-up against Kentucky: a mostly clean bill of health on the offensive line.

"Unless somebody gets hurt at the hotel tomorrow night we're going to start the same offensive line for the third week in a row." Shane Beamer joked on Thursday evening to Todd Ellis on Carolina Calls.

The Gamecocks are expected to start the same five offensive linemen for the third week in a row, but will have to turn their attention to other areas of the field on the injury front.

Shane Beamer said in his Tuesday press conference that tight end Trey Knox "should be fine for Saturday" after missing the last two games, although running back Dakereon Joyner is "doubtful" for the game and there is still one offensive lineman injury as Trai Jones will be out for the third week in a row after he suffered an injury against Texas A&M.

On Thursday night, Beamer updated the injury report again.

"Dakeron (Joyner) won't play, JuJu (McDowell) won't play. Cason Henry is out. Trai Jones is out. Juice Wells won't play, and Trey Knox will play."

Kick-off against Kentucky is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

