South Carolina football is in much better shape on the injury front after getting an extra week to re-group following the Tennessee loss, but there are still a few names to keep an eye on heading into a crucial home game against Florida.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. is till the biggest name to monitor. Last season's leading receiver still has not played since week three at Georgia, and Beamer said he was "doubtful" during his Tuesday press conference.

"it could be Saturday, it could be next month, it could next year," Beamer said about when Wells would return. "He's very involved with what we're doing, it's just when he feels like he's 100 percent and he can help us. But he's getting closer and closer."

Elsewhere, offensive tackle Jaxon Hughes suffered an injury earlier in the week in practice, and Beamer confirmed he will be unavailable on Saturday. Defensive tackles TJ Sanders and Nick Barrett are both "good to go" per Beamer after both missed chunks of the game at Tennessee.

Outside of the players who were previously identified as having long-term injuries, most notably tackles Jaylen Nichols and Cason Henry, everyone else is expected to be available Saturday.

Kickoff for the homecoming game at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

