South Carolina football will be back at Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since the upset win over Tennessee last November, but not without sigificant injuries.

The Gamecocks came out of their week one loss to North Carolina beat up, having already lost linebacker Mo Kaba for the season and starting right tackle Cason Henry for the forseeable future.

"He's struggling as you can imagine," Shane Beamer said about Kaba. "I hurt for the kid. He loves football, put so much into last season and had it taken away after two games. And then to go through the whole spring and summer like he did with some joy of being out on the field, and then I think he played four plays, to get hurt again, tough deal. We need Gamecock nation to certainly keep him in their prayers."

Beamer even more players who will miss the game against the Paladins on Saturday, all names he listed as qusetionable during his Tuesday press conference. Safety Nick Emmanwori, nickel David Spaulding, EDGE JT Geer and offensive lineman Markee Anderson.

On Thursday night, he confirmed all four players will be out for the Furman contest. With Emmanwori specifically it is a hamstring injury, and Beamer expanded on his status a little more.

"I hurt for NIck because he wanted so badly to go in that game last Saturday," he said. "It hurt him physically last Saturday, and emotioanlly because he's such a competitor."

Beamer said the staff is "optimistic" he will be back for the SEC opener at Georgia.

