For most of the week leading up to South Carolina football's trip to No. 1 Georegia, Shane Beamer offered limited injury updates.

Wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Ahmarean Brown, safety Nick Emmanwori, offensive tackle Cason Henry, guard Markee Anderson, running back Bradley Dunn, nickels David Spaulding and Keenan Nelson Jr., and EGDE Jatius Geer all had questions coming out of the Furman win. Beamer said "everybody is questionable," during his Tuesday press conference, but provided a little bit more clarity on Thursday night.

Beamer's news on Thursday was a mixed bag. On the positive front he said Emmanwori and Spaulding are "good to go" after practicing every day this week. He said neither play is at 100 percent, but both will play on Saturday. Later in the show he said Wells did everything in practice this week and will have "zero" limitations.

On the flip side, Anderson, Dunn and Geer will not play after they were optimistic about getting them back early in the week. Neither player will travel to Athens.

Host Todd Ellis did drop the hint that Henry will be out for "quite some time" after he was on crutches on the sideline last week. Brown, Dunn and Nelson were not mentioned specifically and Beamer continued to list them in the "questionable" camp.

Kick-off Saturday is set for 3:39 p.m. on CBS.

