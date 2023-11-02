South Carolina football's injury situation continues to be a moving target as the team heads into the final month of the season.

Trai Jones was the latest offensive lineman to go down when he suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter last Saturday at Texas A&M, and Shane Beamer already ruled him out for Saturday's game against Jacksonville State.

Offensive linemen Vershon Lee and Cason Henry both practiced this week and had a questionable designation as of Beamer's Tuesday press conference, and Beamer also confirmed that wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. is "getting closer and closer" but did not expand in further detail on Tuesday. He also did not mention anything further on Xavier Legette or Ahmarean Brown, listing both as questionable.

On Carolina Calls Thursday night, he updated the injury report.

Beamer updated fans with some good news that both Lee and Henry are back and will be available to play this weekend. Brown will also return to action this weekend for the Gamecocks.

Trey Knox is still questionable after leaving the game against Texas A&M with a leg injury.

