Shane Beamer was optimistic about his team's injury situation moving into the Mississippi State game when he spoke on Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, saying he was "optimistic" defensive ends Jatius Geer and Tyreek Johnson will be able to play Saturday, the former still waiting to make his season debut and the latter trying to return after getting hurt late in the week two win against Furman.

Aside from those two edge rushers, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. will be out this week after his injury against Georgia, and right tackle Cason Henry will miss his third consecutive game. Wide receiver Ahmarean Brown did not travel to Georgia, and Beamer offered another update on his status Thursday during Carolina Calls.

Beamer said Geer, Johnson and Brown are not 100 percent, but all three practiced Thursday and "will be available" on Saturday. He also upated Henry's status, saying that they are hoping he will be able to start jogging next week.

Kick-off against Mississippi State is set for 7:30 p.m.

