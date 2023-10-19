South Carolina football came out of its 41-39 loss to Florida with two key injury questions. Center turned right tackle Vershon Lee left the game at halftime and did not return, and linebacker Stone Blanton suffered an injury in the third quarter and also did not return to action. In his Tuesday press conference, Beamer listed Blanton as "questionable" and Lee as "doubtful" for the trip to Missouri. He also confirmed wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury.

On Carolina Calls, Beamer provided more updates, confirming Lee will be out on Saturday.

"We thought it would be a month-long thing," Beamer said about Lee. "But we found out yesterday it's more likely two weeks, so I think Vershon would be questionable next week and very, very probable for whoever we play after that."

On the positive side, he said Blanton progressed well every day this week and "should be good by Saturday" along with Mario Anderson Jr., who got banged up against Florida but will practice all week.

And in terms of long-term offensive line injuries, there was another positive update at tackle.

"We're closer to having Cason Henry back. Tuesday we were optimistic he might be able to play this Saturday, He did a little bit at practice this week, but he wasn't quite ready."

South Carolina will take on Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on SEC Network.

