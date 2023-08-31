Just over 48 hours before he will start the third season of his head coaching tenure at South Carolina, Shane Beamer updated his team's injury situation going into the opening game against No. 23 North Carolina.

"We are in fantastic shape," Beamer said. "Three guys won't play. Defensive end JT Geer, tight end Connor Cox and linebacker Bam Martin-Scott. Hopefully we'll have those guys back next week."

There were questions about wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Nyck Harbor, but Beamer resoundingly comfirmed that both players will play on Saturday.

"They're both full go," Beamer said. "They both looked great in practice."

Kick-off at Bank of America is set for 7:44 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

************************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina football? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.