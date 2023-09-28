South Carolina football's injury shape is better than it was at this time last week, but it still will be down a key player on Saturday night at Tennessee.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who caught 11 passes for 177 yards against the Volunteers last season, will be out for this year's edition of the game. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed on Tuesday he would be out for the game along with running back Bradley Dunn and reserve offensive lineman Ni Mansell, who will be out for the season after undergoing surgery Sunday.

"We're going to sit down next week during the off week and re-evaluate things and see what the plan is going forward with him," Beamer said about Wells.

Elsewhere the situation looks better, with Beamer providing the final updates for several starters on Carolina Calls.

Beamer said that corner O'Donnell Fortune, nickel David Spaulding and wide receiver Ahmarean Brown will all be "available" on Saturday, although none of them are currently at 100 percent. All three players participated in practice every day.

One other questionable play is offensive lineman Jakai Moore, who has played both at guard and tackle and started at right guard last week. Beamer listed Moore as "questionable" and confirmed Trovon Baugh will start at right guard in his place if he is unable to go.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

