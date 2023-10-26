South Carolina football's injury list is the longest it has been all season headin into the final road game of the 2023 regular season.

Shane Beamer said in his Tuesday press conference that wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. will be out Saturday at Texas A&M, the fifth consecutive game he will miss. He also confirmed wide receiver Ahmarean Brown is "doubtful" For Saturday after he suffered a fourth quarter injury at Missouri, and Xavier Legette is also questionable for Saturday to make it all of the top three wide receivers on the intitial depth chart currently on the injury report.

In addition to Legette, Bemaer labeled a trio of offensive linemen as questionable in left tackle Tree Babalade, right guard Trovon Baugh and right tackle Vershon Lee on top of an existing injury to back-up left tackle Jaxon Hughes. On Thursday night, Beamer provided more updates on the situation up front.

"Ahmarean Brown, he's out, he will not play," Beamer said. "Vershon Lee is out, he will not play. And I would say everyone else is still questionable at this point, and we'll see how it looks on Saturday."

On Legette, Beamer also confirmed the injury is not something which will linger.

"It would not be long term as well," Beamer said. "He's in good spirits, and it's nothing long term at all."

Kick-off in College Station will be at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

