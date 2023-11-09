South Carolina football will once again try to keep its bowl hopes alive when it hits the field Saturday afternoon against Vanderbilt, but it will do so without at leat two key members of the offense.

Starting left guard Trai Jones and running back Dakereon Joyner will both be out on Saturday per Shane Beamer's Tuesday update, and said that tight end Trey Knox was "questionable" to return after he missed the Jacksonville State game. Beamer said he also "does not anticipate" wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. playing, which would be a seventh consecutive missed game for the James Madison transfer.

On Thursday night, Beamer updated the progress of his team's injury report.

In addition to Jones, Joyner and confirming Wells would be out, right tackle Cason Henry will miss Saturday's game after Beamer confirmed he re-aggrivated the same knee that kept him out for six games following his week one injury. Replacement right tackle Vershon Lee is not 100 percent but "is available Saturday if we need him" per Beamer, and he gave the same designation to Knox and offensive lineman Jakai Moore.

Kick-off at Williams-Brice Stadium as set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

************************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina football? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.