Shane Beamer briefly addressed the media at halftime of South Carolina’s 81-66 home men’s basketball loss against Auburn on Saturday. The football team was on hand — along with the Palmetto Trophy from the win at Clemson — and took the court at halftime. Beamer made some short remarks thanking the fanbase for the environment they have created, and then talked a little bit about the offseason so far with the media.

First, he discussed the roster and what still has to happen to help round it out now with the NFL Draft deadline and the window to enter the transfer portal both already gone.

“We’re close,” Beamer said. “Obviously there are some high school prospects we’re still recruiting now. I’d say we’re close, but certainly as you guys know, there’s still some positions that we need to do some work at.”

Two of the mainstays from this season’s roster who will be back next season were quarterback Spencer Rattler and leading wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., both of whom opted to return to the team instead of entering their names in the NFL Draft.

Rattler and Wells returning provides new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains with a strong foundation to work off of, and Loggains himself was very involved in getting the duo back to campus according to Beamer.

“I would say he was key in those guys coming back,” Beamer said. “Spencer was doing his research on Dowell, Dowell was talking to Spencer and getting to know each other, talking about the offense, and really just getting to know each other on a personal basis.”

The coaching staff is also going to look slightly different next season after offensive line coach Greg Adkins’ contract expired at the end of 2022. Adkins missed parts of both 2021 and 2022 with health issues in the middle of the season, and in 2022 offensive analyst Lonnie Teasley served as offensive line coach while he was out. Teasley took over the role full-time going into 2023, but Adkins will still be around the program next season in an off-field role in a role “to be determined” as the offseason progresses.

“Right now we haven’t talked about responsibilities and all that,” Beamer said. “He’s still going to be heavily involved with what we do. I told him I wanted him to stay around. To me we’ve got two great offensive line coaches in Lonnie and Adkins, and we’re happy to have both of them here.”

And of course on the contract front, Beamer himself is fresh off his lengthy contract extension. Saturday was the first time Beamer has spoken with the media since he received an extension through 2027, with his starting base salary jumping to $6,125,000 in year one and escalating another $250,000 in each subsequent season.

Beamer is entering his third season at the helm and went 15-11 the first two seasons, including scoring the program’s first win over Clemson since 2013 and finishing the season ranked in the final AP Poll for the first time since the same year.

“Honored, blessed and humbled that the university has confidence in me and felt confident enough in me to give me a new contract,” Beamer said. “And then to also take care of the coaches on our staff as well. Coaches on this staff had opportunities to move to other programs and chose to stay, and I appreciate the commitment from all those guys.”

Beamer also shed a little bit of light on the statuses of three players who walked in senior day but still have another year of eligibility; offensive linemen Wyatt Campbell and Hank Manos as well as tight end Chad Terrell.

“I don’t want to speak for them, but I think for Wyatt and Hank they decided to move on to what’s next,” Beamer said. “And then I believe the same for Chad. They’re not involved in our workouts right now.”

Defensive end Jordan Strachan’s status is still up in the air after he suffered a season ending ACL tear in week two at Arkansas. Beamer said the staff is “full speed ahead” trying to get him a medical waiver granting him a seventh year of eligibility, but it has not been confirmed yet.

