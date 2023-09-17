After one drive of South Carolina football's eventual 24-14 loss at No. 1 Georgia, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. left the game on a cart. Last season's leading wide receiver battled injuries throughout fall camp and had limited snaps the first two weeks of the season, and will now miss more time according to Shane Beamer, although he said he will not have a further update until Tuesday.

In addition to Wells, defensive end Tyreek Johnson and wide receiver Ahmarean Brown did not make the trip to Athens. Beamer said the team is expecting to have Brown back for next week's home game against Mississippi State, and defensive end Jatius Geer could make his South Carolina debut next week as well.

"No update on Juice," Beamer said. "We'll know more on Tuesday. Expect to get Ahmarean Brown back, expect to get JT Geer back."

On the flip side, true freshman offensive lineman Markee Anderson will be out for the season and have surgery later this week. Beamer did say he hoped Anderson would be ready for spring football, but decided it was best to "shut him down" for the season.

"Nothing long term, ACL or anything like that. It's something that's been nagging him since August," Beamer said. "It's one of those things where he doesn't feel like he can be at 100 percent, and at this point we've tried every type of treatment."

Beamer also confirmed tackle Cason Henry will be out for the Mississippi State game.

