South Carolina men’s basketball responded from back-to-back 40+ point home losses with a much more competitive showing on Tuesday night against Ole Miss, but ultimately an inefficient night offensively prevented it from getting over the hump.

The Gamecocks hit just two field goals in the final 12 minutes of the first half and then had a stretch of over five minutes without scoring a point in the second half, and those two scoring droughts were the difference in a 70-58 loss at Colonial Life Arena.

Throughout the season, South Carolina (8-10, 1-4 SEC) has been able to go as far as its big three of GG Jackson, Meechie Johnson and Hayden Brown could take it offensively. On Saturday when Brown missed the game against Texas A&M with a deep thigh bruise, the team lost by 41.

But against Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5 SEC), the trio combined for nearly their season low in points among games where all three played with 32. A couple of late 3-pointers from Jackson after the outcome was already decided helped boost his total to a team-high 15, but the freshman only had four points in the first half and struggled with his shot for most of the evening.

"If all three of those guys have a sub-par day, it's hard for us to generate stuff," head coach Lamont Paris said. "We don't get a lot of stuff at the basket; it's just not something from a personnel standpoint we're as accomplished yet as we need to be. That's by way of post-ups, driving the ball to the basket, I think we do that sporadically. I think we've got some guys that are jump shooters by nature, which is not a criticism necessarily, it's at fact. At times, it's a hard living to make as a jump shooter."

South Carolina went 8-of-37 (21.6 percent) on its jump shots, but the opposite story at the other end of the floor ended up making the difference.

An Ole Miss team which entered the game dead last in the SEC and 339th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage exploded for 10-of-24 (41.7 percent) shooting, well above its season average of 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. Leading scorer Matthew Murrell knocked down five of those 3-pointers as part of his 23 points and Jayveous McKinnis added in 14 points to help Ole Miss snap its six-game losing streak.

"I know there were three times I thought we made a late rotation," Paris said. "Some of it I think was not closing out to guys in a manner that we wanted to, but also some of it was they made some shots. I don't think they've been getting significantly worse shots in their games than a lot of these shots. There wree 24 of them, maybe there were six that I thought there's no way we should give that shot up. But there were a lot more that were just the normal garden variety."

It was another slow start for South Carolina, this time by way of a 12-4 hole at the first media timeout. Ole Miss held its advantage for the entire game, managing to hit enough shots to out place a disjointed offense at the other end of the floor. The Gamecocks only turned the ball over five times in the first half, but even with that it could not knock down shots. At halftime South Carolina trailed 30-20 and was just 2-of-11 from 3-point range.

There was a little bit of juice coming out of halftime with a 6-0 run, and at one point the margin even closed down to three, but that was where the second long scoring drought started. From the point where South Carolina cut it to a 32-29 game, Ole Miss started a 13-2 run that extinguished all hopes of a comeback.

"Typically if we have a long drought I'll try to break it with a play or call a timeout," Paris said. "I don't call a lot of timeouts to stop the run; at some point the best teams are able to fight through that and develop through that and work through that. We're not there, so sometimes I have called timeout to try to stop a run and they've still got extended beyond the timeout."

South Carolina will have the last leg of its three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against No. 16 Auburn.



