Showing the South Carolina special teamers some love
Special teamers rarely get the love that their offensive and defensive counterparts receive, but so far this South Carolina football season, the Gamecocks' special teams have been their most consistent units.
South Carolina has a special teams grade of 83.2 on Pro Football Focus, good for second in the SEC and punter Joseph Charlton has consistently been one of the best in the country at his position.
Using the Georgia game as a guide, we tried to list all of South Carolina's special teams performers on each unit. As with any football game, there were substitutions at times in the game, which is why there are sometimes more than 11 players listed.
Consider this list unofficial, due to camera angle limitations, though we tried our best to make it as accurate as possible.
As you'll see, South Carolina has multiple starters on its special teams units and several players who participate on five of the six units. According to Pro Football Focus, Damani Staley leads the team in special teams tackles this season with five.
KICKOFF TEAM
Will Tommie (Kicker)
R.J. Roderick
Sherrod Greene
Eldridge Thompson
Spencer Eason-Riddle
Mon Denson
Chavis Dawkins
Damani Staley
Jammie Robinson
Jaycee Horn
AJ Turner
(Shilo Sanders)
NOTES: Will Tommie has a touchback percentage of 72.41 percent (21 of 29) on kickoffs, which is currently seventh in the SEC. Opponents are averaging 20.33 yards per return against the Gamecocks, eighth in the conference, and the Gamecocks have not given up a TD return.
KICK RETURN TEAM
Shi Smith (kickoff returner)
Mon Denson
Kyle Markway
Damani Staley
Chad Terrell
Josh Vann
Xavier Legette
Daniel Fennell
Spencer Eason-Riddle
Jammie Robinson
Eldridge Thompson
NOTES: Due to an improving defense and a multitude of kickers in the league who consistently produce touchbacks, South Carolina has had just nine return attempts this season. They average 19.22 yards per return, eighth in the SEC.
PUNT TEAM
Joseph Charlton (punter)
Matt Oliveira (long-snapper)
Kyle Markway (punter protector)
Eric Douglas (punter protector)
R.J. Roderick (gunner)
A.J. Turner (gunner)
Shi Smith/Xavier Legette (gunner)
Sherrod Greene/Damani Staley
Jahmar Brown
Chavis Dawkins
T.J. Brunson
NOTES: Charlton has perhaps been the best punter in the SEC and the Gamecocks' coverage unit has done a great job of downing punts deep in opponents' territory. Charlton averages 48.81 yards per punt, second in the SEC, and opponents have returned just six punts this season.
Charlton's PFF punt grade of 88.8 ranks second in the country. His 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard-line is tied for fifth in the country and his hang time average of 4.37 seconds is eighth in the nation.
PUNT RETURN TEAM
Bryan Edwards/Shi Smith (punt returner)
Eldridge Thompson
Jahmar Brown
A.J. Turner
Chad Terrell
Shilo Sanders
Darius Rush
John Dixon
Bailey Hart
Spencer Eason-Riddle
Damani Staley
NOTES: South Carolina has returned just six punts total this season, but the 14.67 yards per return ranks fifth in the SEC.
FIELD GOAL TEAM
Parker White (kicker)
Joseph Charlton (holder)
Matt Oliveira (snapper)
Will Register
Summie Carlay
Donell Stanley
Jovaughn Gwyn
Jordan Rhodes
Sadarius Hutcherson
Chandler Farrell
Kyle Markway
NOTES: Kicker Parker White has hit 9 of 13 attempts this year including 9 of 10 from inside 50 yards. He hit a career-high 49-yarder against UGA. White is 16 of 16 on extra points. Snaps from Matt Oliveira and holds from Joseph Charlton have appeared to be consistently good.
FIELD GOAL BLOCK TEAM
Jaycee Horn
Israel Mukuamu
R.J. Roderick
Sherrod Greene
J.T. Ibe
Javon Kinlaw
D.J. Wonnum
T.J. Brunson
Aaron Sterling
Ernest Jones
Rick Sandidge
NOTES: This unit has blocked two field goals with Javon Kinlaw getting one in the season opener and D.J. Wonnum blocking one against Georgia.