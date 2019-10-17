Special teamers rarely get the love that their offensive and defensive counterparts receive, but so far this South Carolina football season, the Gamecocks' special teams have been their most consistent units.

South Carolina has a special teams grade of 83.2 on Pro Football Focus, good for second in the SEC and punter Joseph Charlton has consistently been one of the best in the country at his position.

Using the Georgia game as a guide, we tried to list all of South Carolina's special teams performers on each unit. As with any football game, there were substitutions at times in the game, which is why there are sometimes more than 11 players listed.

Consider this list unofficial, due to camera angle limitations, though we tried our best to make it as accurate as possible.

As you'll see, South Carolina has multiple starters on its special teams units and several players who participate on five of the six units. According to Pro Football Focus, Damani Staley leads the team in special teams tackles this season with five.