Sights & Sounds: USC Athletics Hall of Fame Induction

The University of South Carolina inducted ten new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday, which featured a star-studded cast.

This year's class included John Abraham, Mike Durrah and Connor Shaw from football, Michael Roth from baseball, Scotti Ward from men's basketball, Brantley Southers and head coach Nancy Wilson from women's basketball, Ron Willis from track & field, volleyball coach Kim (Hudson) Williams and Athletics Director Dr. Mike McGee.

Durrah, McGee and Ward were inducted posthumously.

Here's some of the sights and sounds, including interview with Shaw, Abraham and Roth.