Signee capsule: JonDarius Morgan
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling in during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star OL JonDarius Morgan.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford, Bobby Bentley
Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Florida, Syracuse and Troy.
Why South Carolina? "They really want you to succeed. It's not like a four-year decision, it's like a 40-year decision. They have a great graduation rate, which I really want to get into my academics during my time at South Carolina."