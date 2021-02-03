Signee capsule: LB Kolbe Fields
South Carolina will put the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class today as the final pledges put pen to paper.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star LB Kolbe Fields, who verbally committed to South Carolina last month.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Shane Beamer, Mike Peterson
Other scholarship offers: Arizona, Memphis, Houston, Purdue, Oklahoma State and SMU.
Why South Carolina? "For one, it's the first SEC school to put their trust into me. That's a big thing, because that's the first school that actually believed that you can play at that level. And then, on top of that, I had been in contact with them like months before but they were waiting (to offer). They kept their word. They were waiting to hire a head coach. Then Boom, when they announced that Coach Beamer was the head coach, I got the phone call from him. That's what triggered it all, that they weren't lying to me, they're being forreal about what they want to do."