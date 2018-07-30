GamecockCentral.com

Silva watched as both had their best years in their last year on campus and now Silva will get that chance after deciding to come back for one more season.

He thought a lot about guys he’s played with already over his career like Michael Carrera and Sindarius Thornwell, two former teammates that came back to Columbia for their senior seasons.

When Chris Silva was on his workout circuit this summer, catching plane after plane in an effort to showcase his talents to NBA teams he started to think about one particular thing.

“All the years I’ve been here, the people that impacted me always finished their year and after that had a good career,” he said. “I want to have that senior year and be part that year where you do everything and you try to make the best out of it.”

Carrera was one of South Carolina’s go-to guys his senior season with an offensive rating of 115.4 offensive rating as the Gamecocks lost just nine games.

Thornwell, in his final year, was the SEC Player of the Year with a stellar season as he led the Gamecocks to the program’s first ever Final Four.

Now, it’s Silva’s turn to take the reigns and try to live up to the standard those two guys set as seniors.

As a junior he was the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-SEC with a 107.5 offensive rating and earned the reputation as one of the conference’s best rebounders.

After a solid season he declared for the NBA Draft, working out for a handful of teams over the course of the summer before opting to return for one final season at the end of May.

“I wanted to go through the process and it was a learning process for me,” Silva said. “Going through the process for me it was so much traveling and on my mind. I wanted to come back and just experience a senior year.”

Now Silva, who was the focal point of South Carolinas team last season, will come back a year more experienced after what he called a learning experience working out for NBA teams.

“It’s always get better,” he said. “You try to learn some more and improve your game trying to get the most out of workouts.”

He’ll inherit a team coming off a 17-16 year where it struggled for consistency in conference play. He’s the lone four-year senior on the team and will be playing six newcomers on the court: five freshmen and one graduate transfer.

Having Silva around, rising sophomore Jason Cudd said, would be a huge help because he brings toughness and experience that can only help a really young Gamecock team.

“It’s big time. He’s defensive player of the year,” Hassani Gravett said. “That right there should say it all. Our style of play is defense comes first. With him coming back, it’s huge. He can score the ball and has a tremendous amount of athleticism. I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him again.”