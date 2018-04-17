GamecockCentral.com

University of South Carolina junior forward Chris Silva announced on Tuesday that he plans to submit his name for the 2018 NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent. Silva will have until 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine (May 16-20, Chicago) to make his decision to remain in the draft, or return to South Carolina for his senior season.

“I want to thank my family, my teammates, my coaches and all of our amazing fans at the University of South Carolina for all of the support I’ve received so far during my time as a Gamecock. After meeting with Coach Frank, I’m excited about the opportunity to declare for the draft, without hiring an agent. I’m looking forward to going through the process.”

“Chris’ work on the court has earned him the respect of everyone in the SEC, and also of people in the NBA,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said. “With the opportunity to declare, he will be able to gather more information and get a feel for what the NBA’s opinions of him are. We are excited for Chris and that the rules allow him the opportunity to test the waters.”

Silva led the Gamecocks in points (14.3 per game) and rebounds (8.0 per game) this season, en route to First Team All-SEC accolades from the league’s coaches. He was also honored on the All-Defensive Team, and was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Silva registered 26 double-figure scoring games this season, which was a team high, while he was also stellar at the free throw line, leading the SEC in both attempts (283, 2nd nationally), and makes (213, 6th nationally). He scored a career high 27 points in Gamecock wins over Vanderbilt and No. 18 Kentucky, and posted nine double-doubles on the year.

