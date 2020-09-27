Even though he might not be playing, Chris Silva will be representing South Carolina in the NBA Finals this season.

Silva’s Miami Heat clinched a spot in the Finals Sunday night with a 125-113 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Silva suffered a stress fracture in his pubic bone early in the playoffs and he hasn’t made much of an impact in the bubble.

That doesn’t mean, though, Silva hasn’t helped his team out

One of the best big men in South Carolina history came in on a free agent deal and immediately signed a multi-year deal with the Heat early in the season.

Silva, whose injury might prevent him from playing in the Finals, averaged three points, nearly three rebounds and half an assist as a rookie.

It extends the Heat’s incredible run through the NBA playoffs in the bubble where they’ve dispatched the top two seeds in the East.

They’ll play the Lakers in a best-of-7 series starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.