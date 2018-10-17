He laughed and said Silva was voted the “ugliest guy in the SEC” but deep down, he said he’s nothing but excited for Silva’s preseason honors.

He did as the Gamecocks hopped on their flight to SEC Media Days but not without a little good-natured ribbing.

Frank Martin found out last night Chris Silva’s name would be on this year’s preseason All-SEC team but waited until this morning to tell him.

“I’m real happy for him,” Martin said. “He made the decision to come back and he’s handled everything like a champ coming back. He deserves everything that comes this way.”

Silva was one of five players named to the First-Team All-SEC team, the first Gamecock to earn preseason SEC honors since Devan Downey made first team in 2009.

He’s joined on the list by Arkansas’s Daniel Gafford, Kentucky’s Reid Travis, LSU’s Tremont Waters and Tennessee’s Grant Williams, who was also picked as the preseason SEC Player of the Year.

Silva, who opted to come back for his senior season, is coming off an All-SEC year last year where he was also named SEC Co-Defensive Player of Year in his third year at South Carolina.

He said he was honored to be on the team but knows it doesn’t mean anything if he doesn’t back it up.

“It feels good to see that. At the same time, it’s just something out there,” Silva said. “It don’t mean anything if during the season I come and I got the honor and I don’t work. It don’t mean nothing. I still have to come every day ready to go, practice the right way and learn to get better.”

Silva paced the team last year with 14.3 points and eight rebounds per game in his first year as the go-to option at South Carolina.

Now, entering his senior year as the team’s focal point, he’s a lot more comfortable handling that and the things that go along with it.

A year ago, he was also one of the team’s representatives at SEC Media Days in his new role and wasn’t as comfortable as he was this year.

Tuesday Silva held court for 20 minutes, answered any and every question lobbed at him while sitting at the podium. He did most with a smile, laughing and joking, seeming at ease with the role and everything that came with it.

“At this time last year, he had never been the focal person. He was always the guy no one paid attention to but had a good game,” Martin said. “Whether he played good or not or we won or lost, he never had to go answer the questions. He’s better at that right now.”

