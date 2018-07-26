GamecockCentral.com

Chris Silva pulled his name out of the NBA Draft pool, deciding to come back and play his senior season at South Carolina, an announcement that immediately bolstered the Gamecocks’ returning corps of players.

South Carolina finished its recruiting class with a flurry, adding six players in less than three months but the best piece of offseason news came at the end of May.

“It’s big time. He’s Defensive Player of the Year. That right there should say it all. Our style of play is defense comes first,” Hassani Gravett said. “With him coming back, it’s huge. he can score the ball and has a tremendous amount of athleticism. I’m definitely looking forward to playing with him again.”

He comes back after earning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Texas A&M’s Robert Williams.

As the centerpiece of Frank Martin’s system his junior year, Silva embraced his role and finished averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds and starting every game as a junior.

It was an up-and-down season for him with Silva trying to grow into his leadership role with more and more teams focusing on him, but it turned into a breakout year ending with First-Team All-SEC and All-Defensive team honors.

Now Silva will be inserted back into the Gamecock lineup as the go-to guy on the team and a player other guys can rally around.

“Chris is an essential part of the team,” Maik Kotsar said. “He always brings energy to the game and practice, and even outside of practice.”

He’ll return not only as the marquee piece of South Carolina’s team but a mentor to a relatively young group of bigs outside of Kotsar.

The Gamecocks currently have five forwards on the roster, three of which are underclassmen: sophomores Jason Cudd and Felipe Haase and freshman Alanzo Frink.

They’ll be able to get another year going up against a professional talent like Silva in practice, something Cudd said helped him a lot his freshman year.

“It’s great. Going up against Chris is tough but that’s why it’s good,” he said. “You don’t want to go up against somebody that’s easy to defend. Chris always makes it a challenge.”