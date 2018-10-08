GamecockCentral.com

The NCAA's new redshirt rule has introduced a new wrinkle into college football's roster management techniques and Gamecock Central has tracked the redshirt eligibility of Carolina players throughout the season.

The new rule, which went into effect this season, allows players who haven't previously redshirted to participate in four games and still take a redshirt and thus not lose a year of eligibility.

With South Carolina now five games into its regular season, six newcomers come off the books as potential redshirts in South Carolina's wild 37-35 victory over Missouri Saturday afternoon.

Freshmen cornerback Jaycee Horn, wide receiver Josh Vann, safety R.J. Roderick, cornerback Israel Mukuamu, and defensive tackles J.J. Enagbare and Rick Sandidge have played in all five games this season and will not redshirt.

ALSO SEE: How many snaps did each South Carolina player take against Missouri?

“I think it’s a great rule. I wish we had it a long time ago,” head coach Will Muschamp said prior to the season. “I think it enables you early in the year to play some young players that may or may not be ready.”

“I think it really helps you at the end of the year if you have some injuries or depth issues,” Muschamp added. “Now you’re at least able to put him in the game and create some depth.”

The next freshman who could lose his redshirt-eligibility soon is linebacker Rosendo Louis, who saw his most extensive action of his career Saturday, and has played in three games by our unofficial count. If Louis plays in the next two games, we would no longer be eligible for a redshirt.

Freshman offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and sophomore wide receiver OrTre Smith are both already definite redshirts this season due to injury.

Gamecock Central is tracking the redshirt eligibility of the entire roster, including every game that each player has participated in, on its redshirt tracker page.

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!

ABOUT: Established in 1998, Gamecock Central provides in-depth coverage of Gamecock sports and recruiting, and is home to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board. How did we get started? - More Gamecock news - Free alerts/newsletters - Sign up for an account