Loss number one, and a very sloppy one at that.

South Carolina baseball committed four errors, issued six free passes and left 13 runners on base in front of the second sellout crowd of the season at Founders Park to fall 11-2 against Belmont and force a rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon.

"We didn’t get the bounces, they played better than us, they pitched better than us, and they deserved to win today," Mark Kingston said. "Our job now is to bounce back and be ready to go tomorrow.”

After an opening week and change without many faults, Saturday felt like a microcosm of the few red flags South Carolina (6-1) showed in its season-opening six-game winning streak. There were some defensive issues last weekend against Miami (Ohio), and Gavin Casas booted two ground balls in the first four innings before a sixth inning Ethan Petry throwing error led to another Belmont run.

Dylan Eskew worked through five solid innings with one run allowed last Saturday, but he issued four walks in the process. Walks were not the bugaboo this time, but free passes all the same were an issue. South Carolina’s starter hit three batters and walked one, leading to his trouble in the fifth and sixth innings.

"Free passes," Eskew said was his biggest issue. "Credit to them, they made an adjustment. They started going the other way with balls and getting to me. Just as much my fault as credit to them, a bit of both."

Protecting a 1-0 lead Gavin Casas provided with an RBI double, Eskew issued a lead-off walk in the fifth and hit the next batter. Belmont’s (5-2) nine-hole hitter Michael Lareau failed to get a bunt down on his first two attempts, then took the bunt sign off with two strikes and whacked a two-run double into the corner. It was Belmont’s first hit of the game, cashed in both free passes and led to a third run when he advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly.

One inning later Eskew again put the first two runners on with a single and a hit batter, and Max Blessinger made him pay by roping a double into the corner which scored both runs, the latter only crossing after Petry’s wayward throw missed the cut-off man.

"He was pitching very well," Kingston said on Eskew. "And then he got into a little bit of trouble, self-inflicted, and it bit him.”

The Gamecocks did have their chances offensively, but it was not happening. Two left on in the first. Two more in the second. Frustration grew with some early count swings, and the offense which entered the game leading college baseball in walks drawn did not earn a single base on balls all day against a crafty collection of Belmont pitchers until Dylan Brewer worked one in the eighth.

Jake Timbes, Hank Liss and Bill Duby combined to stymie the Gamecocks with good locations and control, keeping the ball in the ballpark while their offense tacked on six more runs in the last two innings to run away with the decision.

“It was just one of those days," Kingston concluded. "They happen sometimes, even to really good teams. You have bad days. Today was a bad day by a good team.”

The series decider will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring Roman Kimball’s second outing as a Gamecock.

