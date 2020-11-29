In a season that has been filled with injuries, the South Carolina football team goes into its final game of the season possibly without its best player on each side of the ball.

Wide receiver Shi Smith, who missed the Georgia game while in concussion protocol, is still considered questionable for Saturday night's season finale at Kentucky, interim head coach Mike Bobo said Sunday night on his teleconference.

Starting middle linebacker Ernest Jones is listed as doubtful after injuring his ankle against Georga Saturday night. Jones had an MRI today, but the results are not in yet.

Bobo added that Smith wants to play in the game and isn't opting out. Whether or not he plays will be determined entirely by if he can pass the protocol.

This will, however, probably be Smith's last season with the Gamecocks. He's a senior but could have come back since this season doesn't count towards eligibility, but based on Smith's conversations with Bobo, he's likely to take his shot with the NFL.

Freshman BUCK Jordan Burch is considered questionable while senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas is doubtful Bobo said.

BUCK J.J. Enagbare is also out again due to COVID-19.